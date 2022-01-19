Martine McCutcheon reveals secret behind her stunning figure – and fans are inspired The star posed up a storm whilst walking her dog

Martine McCutcheon has taken to Instagram to reveal the one activity that has helped her mentally and physically – walking.

Sharing a picture of herself wrapped up warm and with her pet dog in tow, she revealed: "God it's been chilly this last week in the mornings & it's taken some will power but a morning walk really does clear the cobwebs in the mind and the muscles feel like they've been WD 40'D afterwards!"

She continued: "I always have a stretch after too… it feels SO good! Breathing, walking, stretching, nature… It really can make your day a whole lot brighter.#walking #nature #focusonthebreath #stretching #greatformindbodyandsoul."

She also delighted fans by revealing where her gorgeous outfit was from. "Jacket @asos leggings @fableticseu Hat @zara Boots @officeshoes Bag @chanelofficial Roll neck @amazonfashioneu," she wrote.

Martine shared her secret as she took her dog for a walk

In her Stories, the mother-of-one added: "A morning walk a day keeps trouble at bay."

Fans loved her post, and while many appreciated her revelation and revealed they had been inspired to take a morning walk, others wanted to know more.

"You're looking fab darling please tell us what you've been doing? Love the fact you haven't brought out a DVD or anything just looking fabulous for fabulous sake," said one.

Her fans were inspired by her confession

Martine is often asked about her "secret" to her recent weight loss but the star recently told HELLO! it's not something she wants to talk about publicly.

She explained: "Because you know what? I think because it's the only thing that makes a headline," she told HELLO! "That makes me sad - I think that we are slowly getting better but women are so much more than that. Slowly women are being braver and not standing for being defined by it."

Martine also revealed that she was inspired by Holly Willoughby, who has never publicly spoken in detail about her journey, despite fan concerns and comments that she was losing too much weight. "Correct me if I'm wrong but I think I remember when Holly Willoughby said, 'You know, there's so much more to me than my weight,' and I couldn't agree more," said Martine.