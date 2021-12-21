Kendall Jenner's sculpting gym wear is everything we want for a Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Who said you can't treat yourself at Christmas? Trust us, you'll want to put Kendall Jenner's sleek and sculpting athleisure set from Alo straight on your wishlist.

Taking to Instagram to show off her latest gym wear set from Alo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked incredible in a matching set of high waisted leggings, triangle workout bra and long-sleeved shrug top which displayed her epic abs. Looking sensational in the all-black ensemble, Kendall shared a series of photos with her 206million followers.

The star captioned her post: "comfy in my @alo #aloyogapartner" and fans were quick to flood her comments section with love for the trendy athleisure set.

"This set is perfect!" commented one fan, while another said: "You look gorgeous." Others left a fluffy of heart emojis beneath her post, leaving nearly 4 million 'likes' for the midnight black set.

Kendall rocked her stylish Alo set on Instagram

Kendall rocked the 'Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging' in 'sculpting performance Airbrush' complete with a figure-flatting waistband and elevated front seams.

A flared leg with front split adds extra ventilation (and it great for showing off your trainers), for a forward look that looks so good with a high-neck bra top.

Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging, £110 / $108, ALO

Kendall isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner sister who loves wearing Alo. Kylie Jenner has also been seen sporting the athleisure brand on her Instagram, stunning fans with her coordinating pastel sets and sculpting gym wear.

Hailey Bieber also twinned with Kendall in the same tangerine set from Alo when she wore it to work out at popular LA workout studio The Doggpound, and popped up on their Instagram lifting weights in the look.

Hailey wore a pink and orange Alo Yoga bike short set for her workout

Justin Bieber’s wife also has an affinity for the pink colorway in the bike shorts set too. The model wore an Alo Real Bra Tank in Parisian Pink and High Waist Biker Shorts in Parisian Pink ($56) with a neon face mask on a different day to her Doggpound workout and could be seen lifting kettlebells.

The bright-hued sets aren’t just perfect for workouts, though. They’re also great for athleisure looks too - and the versatility of the sets is why we and so many celebs are obsessed.

