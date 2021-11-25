Lorraine Kelly's reaction after Adil Ray pointed out her age is everything GMB host Adil's mishap was very entertaining

Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray had viewers cringing when he commented on Lorraine Kelly's fitness amid her age (61), but she reacted in the best way.

SEE: Lorraine Kelly on the importance of being kind

As Adil and co-GMB host Susanna Reid sparked a debate on whether or not it was selfish for elderly people to have dogs, Susanna said: "People have said there's an age at which you can't get a new dog, and in your eighties is not that age. Outrageous!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's home diary

Insinuating that Lorraine is in the elderly category and would thus be too unfit to care for a dog, Adil quipped: "Well, the argument is that you've got to take the dogs out for a walk – Lorraine will know!"

Upon noticing the shocked look on Susanna's face, Adil went on to say: "Lorraine has Angus [her dog], but Lorraine is very young obviously."

It was then that Lorraine, who had dialled in from her studio, simply smirked as Adil added: "Just going to dig myself out of that hole!" and Susanna burst into laughter.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly shares truth about her clothing size

READ: Lorraine Kelly makes a statement in figure-hugging bold M&S dress

Adil Ray and Susanna Reid hosted a debate about the age at which people should stop having dogs

"Lorraine, you will know that it is a bit of a challenge," said Adil. "Isn't it taking Angus for a walk every day, you've got to keep them physically fit, keep them out there."

Susanna exclaimed: "What are you saying about Lorraine's fitness?" to which Lorraine laughed and admitted: "It's bad, it's bad."

Explaining how she manages regular dog walks, Lorraine added: "It gets you out of the house and it gets you fresh air. And during all those lockdowns, remember them for Heaven's sake, it kept us all sane, didn't it?"

Shortly after, Lorraine made her own blunder as she accidentally mistook the dog Adil was stroking as a 'she', when it was in fact male.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.