Lorraine Kelly shares truth about her clothing size

Lorraine Kelly has shared a very relatable dilemma that many high street shoppers will have gone through themselves - how you can be one size in one shop, and a completely different size in another store! In her exclusive HELLO! diary, the presenter showed the marked difference between brands and how size shouldn't, but can, affect your confidence. Read her column below...

READ: Lorraine Kelly makes a statement in figure-hugging bold M&S dress

Now like so many other people I have definitely put on more than a few pounds during this whole pandemic. It's a combination of not being about to get to my regular exercise classes and indulging in some serious comfort eating.

I've gone up from a size ten to a size twelve, but I'm beginning to wonder if size actually does matter anymore.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly opens up about clothing sizes

Here's the thing. I came back from a week off and tried on a pair of navy blue trousers. There was no way I was getting into my former size 10, but I couldn't do up the zip on the size 12, while the 14 fitted just right.

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals the one thing she disagrees with Prince William on

READ: Lorraine Kelly shares loved-up snap with husband Steve Smith

On the same day I tried on a size 10 dress from Wallis that fitted me perfectly and a size 12 skirt from Hobbs was a little bit roomy. So what's going on?

Lorraine Kelly in size 14 trousers

I always knew that certain high street stores were notorious for being on the teeny weeny side, especially Top Shop, whereas Marks and Spencer had a far more roomy cut, but how can a standard size 10, 12, 14 or 16 vary so much from store to store?

But also fitting a size 10 jumpsuit

I also know that it shouldn't really matter what number is on the label of your clothes as long as they fit well and make you feel good, but sometimes it really can affect your confidence.

And a size 12 dress

I just don't understand why manufacturers and designers can't get together and make all their sizes the same. Surely it's not difficult to decide on a definitive number of inches or centimetres for our waists and boobs and make the garments accordingly.

Also while I'm on the subject I was actually more of a size 11 rather than a ten, and I think it would be a great idea to have odd numbers as well as even ones. We should let sizes 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and upwards join in for an even better fit. What do you reckon?