Kaley Cuoco is one of the most glamorous women out there, always stunning us with her gorgeous outfits and outrageous fitness routines.

And on Tuesday she revealed just how much her hard work had paid off as she shared a poster for the next season of The Flight Attendant. The poster really highlighted the star's toned legs, and they went on for days in the snap which featured her appearing to be falling down with a bloodied hand. Kaley was wearing her flight attendant's uniform, while elsewhere in the image was an oxygen mask, her shoes falling off and a knife.

The star shared the photo on her Instagram Stories from HBO Max, which was marking Twosday by highlighting shows that were due to return for their second seasons like Starstruck and Made for Love.

The station asked fans what shows they were most excited to return and many were so enthusiastic for the return of The Flight Attendant.

"Flight Attendant x10000000," said one, while a second added: "The Flight Attendant I just watched season 1 for the 3rd time," and a third posted: "Definitely @flightattendantonmax! Can't wait!"

HBO marked Twosday with the second season of popular shows

The sharing of the poster came shortly after Kaley revealed that filming for the second season had wrapped.

With an emotional Instagram post, she shared snippets from her final day on the set, including a snapshot of her on a bicycle outside the Warner Bros lot.

She also added two clips of herself being applauded by the cast and crew for her phenomenal work as she breaks down into tears.

Kaley eventually found the strength to get up and deliver a heartfelt speech to the entire team, saying: "This has been an unbelievable seven months, thank you so much. This has been a huge, huge team effort.

FIlming for The Flight Attendant recently wrapped

"This has been the strangest life imitating art for me that I've ever had in my career, and I would've never been able to get through this without each of you," she added.

"One of you saved me each day for the last seven months. And I owe you all the biggest thank you," she said, stating that the experience was a "dream come true" for her.

With her post, she added an emotional caption that read: "That's an official wrap on season 2 @flightattendantonmax 3 countries, 7 months, mega highs and lows, Covid etc!

"What a cast, what a crew, what a team!! There are no words to describe my gratitude. Can't wait for you to see what we did!"

