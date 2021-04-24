Kaley Cuoco powers through intense exercise bike workout The star has an gruelling fitness regime

Kaley Cuoco regularly shares her gruelling workouts with fans, as she strives to keep her physique in perfect condition.

And the Flight Attendant star recently shared an intense workout featuring her SoulCycle At-Home exercise bike, powered by the Equinox+ app.

Kaley trained alongside her personal trainer, Ryan Sorensen, and her sister, Brianna.

During the workout, Kaley took full advantage of one of the SoulCycle At-Home's features, the free ride setting.

This handy little feature allows users to stream their favourite shows from a variety of platforms, like Netflix or Amazon Prime, as they focus on their workout.

The Big Bang Theory star's intense workout also featured weighted squats, one-legged deadlifts, battle ropes and stair climbs.

The star was full of praise for the exercise bike, as she wrote: "Love my @soulcycle bike @eqxplus! We use the free ride setting during our training sesh."

Kaley loved her SoulCycle exercise bike

The star filmed the incredible workout at her home gym in her $12million mansion, which is situated in the exclusive Hidden Hills area in Los Angeles.

Her home gym has a futuristic design, and alongside the SoulCycle bike, it also features a treadmill, VersaClimber, several grey cupboards and a small console table, where Kaley left her drinks bottle.

And it's not just the home gym where Kaley exercises, as her garage is kitted out with special rubber flooring and a large entranceway, perfect for letting a breeze in during her intense workouts.

She also has a gravelled area outside, where her battle ropes were, and afterwards she can relax in her luxurious home pool.

In a recent workout, the star showed off her epic balancing skills on a blue exercise ball with some mobility sticks.

The star uses the free ride setting

Referencing how difficult the workout was, Kaley looked at the camera and said: "This is way harder than it looks… way harder."

Her trainer, Ryan Sorensen, encouraged her to drop the sticks, but Kaley was very reluctant.

"Not a… no way," she responded, before letting go of one of the sticks and impressively keeping herself upright and balanced using her body and the other stick.

Kaley's trainer then encouraged her to drop the second stick and after the Flight Attendant star did so, she managed to remain perfectly balanced for a few seconds before gliding off.

