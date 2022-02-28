Elizabeth Hurley dons workout gear as she shares heartfelt health update The Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder is in a health clinic

Elizabeth Hurley gave fans an update on her health after revealing last week that she had entered herself into a wellness spa.

The actress took to social media to share pictures of herself from the retreat looking as happy as could be in a workout set.

She wore a highlighter pink top that she had zipped down to provide a plunging detail, pairing it with skin-tight black pants that highlighted her sensational figure.

As she posed against the stunning background of the retreat, she wrote: "Detox, physio, infusions and footbaths going swimmingly at @vivamayrmariawoerth #veryhungry."

Fans immediately took to complimenting the star for her appearance as one simply wrote: "2 gorg 4 words," and another said: "You look awesome."

A third added: "From what I am seeing, you look mighty fine," and one also commented: "You're a gorgeous woman Elizabeth, just keep doing what you're doing because it's working," and many others simply inundated her with heart and flame emojis.

Elizabeth shared a euphoric picture from her wellness retreat

The Austin Powers star revealed to her fans on Saturday that she was entering a wellness spa after gaining some weight in the past couple of months – and just hours later she gave fans another update from her bedroom.

The mother-of-one posed up a storm whilst she sat by her window, wearing just a white T-shirt, matching underwear, and, of course, an ankle support for her injured foot.

Alongside two pictures of her all wrapped up in a cozy hat and black jacket in a different post, she detailed her new adventure as she wrote: "I tore the ligaments in my left ankle whilst filming in the Caribbean in November.

"Lying on the sofa for two months, followed by a month of limping around in an air boot, meant that I basically became a slug. I don't weigh myself but my jeans were objecting violently to being done up so something had to be done."

The actress checked herself into a wellness spa

She continued: "Still not really able to put much pressure on my foot, meaning not much exercise, and a new movie looming, I decided to return to @vivamayrmariawoerth - a wellness spa in Austria. I'm here now and shall report back!"



