Elizabeth Hurley poses in her underwear and just a T-shirt as she enters health clinic The star entered The VIVAMAYR Medical Health Resort

Elizabeth Hurley revealed to her fans on Saturday that she was entering a wellness spa after gaining some weight in the past couple of months – and just hours later she gave fans another update from her bedroom.

The mother-of-one posed up a storm whilst she sat by her window, wearing just a white T-shirt, matching underwear, and, of course, an ankle support for her injured foot.

"Here I go- ready for the big detox @vivamayrmariawoerth," she captioned the photo, in which she was smiling from ear to ear whilst showing off the impressive mountain views behind her.

Her friends were quick to comment on the picture, many revealing they were envious and that they also needed a detox.

Elizabeth looked stunning as she posed from the wellness spa

"You look adorable. I wish I was there. I will start my own detox tomorrow at home," wrote fashion stylist Ann Caruso, whilst makeup artist to the stars, Sandy Liter, added: "I need a big detox."

Other fans were quick to reassure her, telling her how gorgeous she is.

"You're so incredibly gorgeous! Goodness!" wrote one, whilst another remarked: "Still a very beautiful woman."

Elizabeth, 56, also gave a sneak peek at her meal plan, sharing a picture of her dinner on her Stories.

The actress showed fans her dinner

"I'm glad to be here…" she wrote alongside a nervous face emoji. The plate showed a small bowl of soup alongside a small portion of vegetables, including two slices of carrots and a piece of broccoli.

The actress had announced her arrival at the luxury medical health resort in Austria earlier in the day.

Alongside two pictures of her all wrapped up in a cosy hat and black jacket, she wrote: "I tore the ligaments in my left ankle whilst filming in the Caribbean in November.

"Lying on the sofa for two months, followed by a month of limping around in an air boot, meant that I basically became a slug. I don’t weigh myself but my jeans were objecting violently to being done up so something had to be done."

She continued: "Still not really able to put much pressure on my foot, meaning not much exercise, and a new movie looming, I decided to return to @vivamayrmariawoerth - a wellness spa in Austria. I'm here now and shall report back!"