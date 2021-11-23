Romeo Beckham has shared a new workout photo as he trained with personal trainer Bobby Rich. Romeo, son of David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram Stories with the snap, showing him performing a front squat with an impressive amount of weight.

PT Bobby also shared the snap on his own account and captioned it: "Pre pre-season training." What's he training for? Romeo is following in his dad's footsteps as a professional footballer, and is currently playing as a forward for USL League One club Fort Lauderdale CF.

He previously joined Arsenal's Academy in 2014, but was released the following year, when he said that he no longer wanted to pursue a career in football, and was keen to take up tennis training with Andy Murray. Fast forward six years to 2020, however, and Romeo said that he was hoping to pick up his football career. In support of his decision, dad David had the tennis court at their home converted into a football pitch.

In 2021, when Romeo was 19, he joined Fort Lauderdale, the reserve affiliate team of David's Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. Romeo only made his professional debut in September 2021, when the team drew 2-2 against Tormenta FC. Romeo played in the match alongside Harvey Neville, the son of David's former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville.

Romeo shared a photo mid-workout

At the time, mum Victoria hinted at Romeo's future career. "Romeo has been training with the team over here every day, because ultimately that's what he wants to do," she told Vogue.

Fans were also quick to praise his career move, with one writing: "Feeling excitement for your career in football. Love to see more football posts."

A second added: "Bet you have made your dad so happy and proud. I'm sure he was desperate for one of his lads to follow him into football. You look really good too."

