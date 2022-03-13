Barack Obama reveals he has tested positive for COVID-19 The former President is reported to be experiencing mild symptoms

Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19. The former President took to his Twitter account Sunday afternoon to announce the health diagnosis.

He revealed that former First Lady Michelle Obama has tested negative following her husband's positive test result.

The 60-year-old was inundated with support in return, with fans sending well wishes as he updated them on his health and reminded followers of the importance of being vaccinated.

Obama began his statement with: "I just tested positive for COVID." He revealed that his symptoms have fortunately been mild, explaining that: "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise."

He acknowledged the difference being vaccinated makes, writing: "Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."

The health update

The father-of-two concluded his announcement by thoughtfully pointing out that: "It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down.

Fans rushed to wish him a speedy recovery, writing comments such as: "Feel better soon Mr. President," and: "We are all praying hard for you to recover, President Obama. YOU GOT THIS!!!!" as well as: "Sending good healing vibrations to you Sir."

Obama and the First Lady participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

Since leaving the White House, the Obama family has led a much more private and calm lifestyle. They still live in Washington DC, in a home that dates back to the 1920s, with nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a luscious garden and terrace, a two-car garage, and an additional courtyard for another eight to ten vehicles.

Their daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, are both away in college. Malia attends Harvard University while Sasha goes to University of Michigan.

