Michelle Obama marks anniversary with Barack by sharing incredible before-and-after picture The couple married in Chicago in 1992

Congratulations are in order for Michelle and Barack Obama, who celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary over the weekend – and delighted fans by sharing incredible tributes on their personal social media pages.

MORE: Michelle Obama wows in a figure-flattering jumpsuit

Michelle's post, in particular, got fans talking as she shared a 'How it started vs How it's going' picture, showing the couple sitting on a sofa, as a young couple, and more recently.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Obama opens up on life without Malia and Sasha

"How it started vs. how it's going. Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!" the former First Lady captioned the post.

READ: Michelle and Barack Obama's vast living room inside $8.1million home is gorgeous

RELATED: Michelle Obama dazzled at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party in a dress you need to see

"Remember your wedding like it was a moment ago. Love, family, friends, hope," wrote a family friend, whilst another remarked: "It's too early for me to be crying Michelle."

Michelle shared a loving tribute featuring an old photo and a more recent one

A third added: "Couple Goals! Happy Anniversary."

Barack also shared a gushing post, featuring two recent pictures: the same sofa photo showing the couple embracing and another of them looking out of their window with Barack's arm around Michelle's waist.

"Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I've loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can't imagine life without you," he lovingly wrote.

Barack shared a photo embracing his wife

The couple married at the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, and held their reception at the South Shore Cultural Centre. Michelle looked stunning in a gown that featured a statement Bardot neckline and long sleeves whilst her bridesmaids wore matching black gowns.

The couple's love story began when they met at a law firm, where Michelle was actually asked to mentor Barack.

Michelle told ABC News about her surprise proposal: "We were at a restaurant having dinner to celebrate the fact that he had finished the bar.

"And that was supposedly the reason. And then the waiter came over with the dessert and a tray. And there was the ring. And I was completely shocked."