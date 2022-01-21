Denise Van Outen reveals glam living room décor in gorgeous new snaps Denise shared the property with her ex-partner Eddie Boxshall

Denise Van Outen has revealed a previously unseen corner of her beautiful home as she posed for a new fashion campaign.

The TV star, who recently split from her fiancé Eddie Boxshall, looked stunning as she showcased a number of different outfits from Wallis in the living room of her family home.

But it is the décor that will have caught many fans' attention, with quirky details including a zebra print chair, and a framed portrait of a dog wearing a dress on the wall.

Denise has a metallic bar cabinet positioned in the corner, which has been topped with a selection of spirits and a cocktail shaker, along with a framed photo of Denise and her daughter Betsy. Meanwhile, a book about Marilyn Monroe is positioned on the floor alongside the cabinet.

Denise Van Outen's living room was the perfect backdrop for her photo shoot

The 47-year-old has previously revealed a look at the other side of the spacious living room, which has blue velvet sofas topped with statement cushions, and features the two zebra print chairs in front of a window overlooking the garden.

Denise shared the six bedroom property in Essex with her former partner, however, it appears he has moved out following their recent split.

The mum-of-one has a bar in her living room

The former couple previously shared an exclusive look inside the property in an interview with HELLO! magazine, with Denise explaining that she wanted to "bring out our personality" with the décor, which included creating spaces that each of them will love.

"In our house we’ve got the games room, which is Eddie’s place, we’ve got the cinema room because Betsy loves movies, so that’s a great place to cuddle up and watch movies together. I always wanted a really big dining table so we’ve kind of got everything that we want here," Denise told HELLO!.

