Kourtney Kardashian reveals the upsetting side effects of IVF treatment

In a leaked trailer for the Kardashian's new series on Hulu, simply called The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, speaks candidly about her decision to go through IVF with her fiancé Travis Barker.

Kourtney, who has three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick, said: "Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn’t been the most amazing experience.’

The reality star goes on to explain that IVF treatment has brought on menopause, telling her mum Kris Jenner: "The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause."

The clip doesn't reveal whether Kourtney is still menopausal, or whether she was experiencing perimenopause symptoms, which can include everything from brain fog and sleeplessness to irregular periods and weight gain.

Fans expect to hear more about Kourtney and Travis' struggle when the new season drops in April.

Kourtney and Travis often shared loved up snaps online

While Kourtney and Scott are believed to have conceived their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign naturally, Kourtney has been open about egg freezing in the past. In March 2021 she explained she had frozen her eggs for "peace of mind."

Kourtney's sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian have also both undergone IVF, with Khloe going through three failed cycles of the treatment before conceiving her daughter True, while Kim had IVF to have her second child, Saint. Kim went on to have two further children via surrogate.

The trailer for The Kardashians dropped this week

We're sending all our support to Kourtney as she goes through the treatment.

