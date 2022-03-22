Ashley Roberts wows fans in on-trend activewear during intense exercise session

Melanie Macleod
Heart Radio presenter Ashley Roberts showed fans how she gets her killer figure
Heart Radio presenter Ashley Roberts delighted fans on Monday when she shared an insight into her exercise regime.
MORE: Ashley Roberts shows off killer figure in just a sports bra
The former Pussycat Dolls star uploaded a series of sweaty workout videos, along with a selfie showing off her activewear of choice, which included a revealing brown crop top and matching leggings – which she of course looked amazing in.
WATCH: Ashley Roberts works up a sweat during intense workout
The star was working out at her new favourite exercise spot, Boxr in central London, which is a rooftop gym with incredible views over the city. Ashley shared of photo of the floor-to-ceiling windows, captioned: "I mean… these views!" while she performed an elevated side plank in front of the windows.
RELATED: The £7.99 exercise equipment Rochelle Humes always uses for her toned abs
SEE: Kaley Cuoco just shared every single step of her sweaty workout - watch
The rest of her intense session included raised weighted squats to work out her glutes and calves, weighted lunges, planks with weights, pull-ups- and Russian twists.
Ashley admired the views during her workout
Ashley shared a mirror selfie of her luxury brown activewear, courtesy of super-cool brand Adanola. The set also comes in blue, black and our favourite, olive green.
Ashley's workout wear of choice is available at Selfridges - shop below.
Adanola Round Neck Bralette, £30, Selfridges
Adanola Mid-Rise Leggings, £40, Selfridges
Following her workout the presenter chatted via Instagram Stories about her love of exercise, telling her followers: "I love working out. Not that I'm motivated all of the time but it's a habit. I do it for my physical health and more importantly, my mental health. I like it. The endorphins get going, I get a little pep in my step, get the sweat going, feel the heart pumping and I'm alive, you know?"
SEE: Helen Flanagan looks incredible in leopard print sports bra
Ashley first visited Boxr's new location last week, writing on Instagram: "Someone got a new shiny location! It's absolute [fire emoji]. So are my quads."
Ashley's intense workout last week included kettlebell squats, side weighted side lunges and back lunges, all performed without a wobble.
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.