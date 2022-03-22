Ashley Roberts wows fans in on-trend activewear during intense exercise session

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Heart Radio presenter Ashley Roberts delighted fans on Monday when she shared an insight into her exercise regime.

MORE: Ashley Roberts shows off killer figure in just a sports bra

The former Pussycat Dolls star uploaded a series of sweaty workout videos, along with a selfie showing off her activewear of choice, which included a revealing brown crop top and matching leggings – which she of course looked amazing in.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ashley Roberts works up a sweat during intense workout

The star was working out at her new favourite exercise spot, Boxr in central London, which is a rooftop gym with incredible views over the city. Ashley shared of photo of the floor-to-ceiling windows, captioned: "I mean… these views!" while she performed an elevated side plank in front of the windows.

RELATED: The £7.99 exercise equipment Rochelle Humes always uses for her toned abs

SEE: Kaley Cuoco just shared every single step of her sweaty workout - watch

The rest of her intense session included raised weighted squats to work out her glutes and calves, weighted lunges, planks with weights, pull-ups- and Russian twists.

Ashley admired the views during her workout

Ashley shared a mirror selfie of her luxury brown activewear, courtesy of super-cool brand Adanola. The set also comes in blue, black and our favourite, olive green.

Ashley's workout wear of choice is available at Selfridges - shop below.

Adanola Round Neck Bralette, £30, Selfridges

Adanola Mid-Rise Leggings, £40, Selfridges

Following her workout the presenter chatted via Instagram Stories about her love of exercise, telling her followers: "I love working out. Not that I'm motivated all of the time but it's a habit. I do it for my physical health and more importantly, my mental health. I like it. The endorphins get going, I get a little pep in my step, get the sweat going, feel the heart pumping and I'm alive, you know?"

SEE: Helen Flanagan looks incredible in leopard print sports bra

Ashley first visited Boxr's new location last week, writing on Instagram: "Someone got a new shiny location! It's absolute [fire emoji]. So are my quads."

Ashley's intense workout last week included kettlebell squats, side weighted side lunges and back lunges, all performed without a wobble.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.