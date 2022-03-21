The £7.99 exercise equipment Rochelle Humes always uses for her toned abs

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Whether she's dressed up to the nines or chilling in activewear, This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes never fails to impress us with her toned, strong-looking physique, so when we were given the chance to speak to her personal trainer Peter Maciver of PMac Fitness, we jumped at the chance.

From her Instagram, we already know Rochelle is a wizard when it comes to reformer Pilates, but Pete gave us an insight into how the presenter stays motivated, how often she trains and how long for.

WATCH: Inside Rochelle Humes' workout

We quizzed Peter, who has also trained popstar Dua Lipa, on every aspect of Rochelle's impressive fitness routine – take notes!

How often does Rochelle Humes work out?

Peter told us he trains Rochelle three times per week, for 45 minutes to an hour, depending on her schedule. "She also does cardio twice a week in her own time," he added.

Rochelle shares photos from her workout sessions

What exercise does Rochelle Humes do?

Rochelle trains in a similar way to The Rock! Peter told us he and Rochelle do split routines, which means they work on a different body part in each session, including upper body, lower body and core. "This allows other body parts to rest," Peter explains. The Rock has previously shared this is his workout routine of choice too.

"No two workouts with me are ever the same," says Peter. "We might be doing the same body part but we’ll do different exercises as much as possible. This keeps things new and fresh and also stops the body becoming used to certain exercises.

Rochelle shared an insight into her pregnancy workouts with Peter

"Rochelle’s workouts with me are resistance-based using dumbells and she likes to do Peloton for her cardio sessions," he continues.

"Rochelle and Marvin go to the gym together quite a lot but they do different things," Peter shares. "Rochelle will be on the Peloton and Marvin on the weights."

What's Rochelle's favourite thing to do in the gym?

"She loves the ab roller and is always trying to improve, it’d definitely her favourite at the moment," says Peter. "We do lots of stretching and she loves the pigeon pose, off the bench."

Ab roller with mat, £7.99, Amazon

He also shared the former The Saturdays star hates leg day – we don't blame her!

What motivates Rochelle to work out?

"Rochelle's energy towards working out is very infectious which is all you can ask for when you’re training someone," Peter says. "She puts in the effort."

"We’re friends so I think that really helps with her motivation as she’s just training with her mate," says Peter. "If you can find a workout buddy it helps to keep you both accountable and motivated.

Rochelle shows us how it's done on an ab roller

"Rochelle is a great inspiration to me," he says. "She’s always sharing tips for me and my business which I really value from someone who is so successful."

Rochelle and Marvin have a state-of-the-art gym at home, so can work out without leaving the house, which must be a real drive when it comes to motivation.

Their workout space has the afore-mentioned Peloton, rows of dumbbells, kettlebells, a multigym and plasma screens mounted on the wall. Also, the room benefits from lots of light thanks to its vast wall of windows.

