Tony Dokoupil misses CBS Mornings as he tests positive for Covid The journalist received a mass of sympathy from his loyal fans

CBS Mornings star Tony Dokoupil has revealed he will be missing in action for a while on TV after testing positive for Covid-19.

The TV star posted a short statement on social media on Tuesday, revealing that rather surprisingly, he's feeling better than usual despite getting the virus.

He wrote: "I popped a positive covid test today. We'll re-test, just to be sure, but it looks like I'll be watching @CBSMornings from home for a little while. Feeling fine, better than usual, actually. @KatyTurNBC is negative, so I'll be the one ringing a bell for food and more books."

Tony Dokoupil has the best surprise reaction live on air

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Feel better! And we were just watching the story about the new variant this morning! What timing," while another wrote: "Oh noo sorry Tony! Hope it's a false negative, if that's a thing?" A third added: "Will miss you on the show."

Tony has had an eventful few weeks as he recently went to the Poland-Ukraine border to report on the harrowing refugee crisis in Poland.

Now he is back at home with his loved ones in New York City, where he lives with wife Katy Tur and their young children, Teddy and Eloise.

CBS Mornings star Tony Dokoupil has tested positive for Covid

The couple have been married since 2017, and Tony recently declared his love for his wife in a heartfelt message posted on Valentine's Day, revealing that he was "winning at life," with his wife.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Tony talked about his celebrated career but revealed that there is one job he hasn't done yet, and would very much like to do before he retires – and that's working alongside his wife.

"Someday. Before we all retire," he said. "I'd like to host a show with my wife - Katy Tur. I may be crazy, but I think it'd be fun."

Tony with his wife Katy Tur

Recently, Tony also undertook another work project as he began anchoring a new half-hour weekly series called The Uplift, which has gone down a treat with viewers.

The Uplift – part of CBS News streaming network – focuses on inspiring stories, the more uplifting the better, and Tony has been enjoying every moment of it so far.

