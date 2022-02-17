Nadia Sawalha reveals argument with husband following home disaster The Loose Women star was inundated with support from fans

Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark Adderly are currently revamping their north London home, but they had a small disaster after Mark spilled paint all over their porch.

The Loose Women star shared her anger at that on Instagram as she posted a clip of the aftermath as Mark attempted to scoop the paint off the porch and into a bin bag using a piece of cardboard and a shovel. In the video, Nadia said: "It's so good, but it's so bad. I actually want to cry my eyes out," and she later added: "It's breaking my heart."

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha and husband argue following home disaster

But tempers flared in a separate post where Nadia revealed that the pair had an argument. After concluding that they needed a "huge sponge" for the mess, Nadia said Mark had the moved the pot outside, but he insisted that she had left the lid off it.

Nadia was clear who she blamed in her captions, as she wrote: "DISASTER!!! Ruined the porch!! My bloody idiot husband @mark_adderley!!"

Thankfully her fans were on hand to offer some advice, as Stacey Solomon said: "I'll get the jet wash on that and have it good as new in seconds. If not I quite like the idea of painting it all white."

Another echoed Stacey, as they commented: "You need a jet wash plus ronseal decking stripper. It's saved our decking on many occasions. You will have to do the whole thing but it will look great for summer."

Paint was spilled everywhere!

Meanwhile, a third posted: "Jet wash/pressure washer should get it up......I mean it took the paint clean off the side of my house once."

But a fourth did see the funny side, as they joked: "The pigeons round your way must be HUGE!"

Nadia recently got a lot of support from her fans, when she revealed that she had contracted COVID-19.

The 57-year-old shared a photo of herself in bed with two tissues stuffed up her nose, as she made the desperate plea in the photo's caption. She pleaded: "HELP! Advice!? Having tested positive I've completely lost my taste and smell?! I'm a cook! Major problem."

Nadia and Mark share two daughters

She added: "My daughters hasn't come back after 18 months!! This feels like the kind of cold we used to get in the 90s?!!!

"Proper blow your face off sneezes, runny nose, achy body, sleeplessness, fatigue. Old fashioned cold! So am hoping my sense of smell will come back like it would have in the 90's?!!"

She then asked: "Any advice appreciated? Anyone got any ideas on what I can do with in the early days to ensure get my senses back?!"

Her fans were quick to oblige as one said: "Oh no! I hope you feel better soon. Drink lots of fresh ginger & honey tea and have lots of hot baths! My taste & smell came back after a couple of weeks!"

