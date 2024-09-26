We've all got 'wellbeing burnout' – as a wellness editor, I'm not surprised

In the last week, I've been to two reformer Pilates sessions, attended a hot yoga class, I've visited an osteopath and treated myself to a sound bath.

Am I feeling well? Absolutely not. Despite incorporating all of these wellness practices into my already busy week, I still have the sniffles and I'm feeling pretty worn out.

I'm not alone in my wellness fatigue. Lululemon's Annual Global Wellbeing Report shows that while we're spending more time than ever on our wellbeing, we're feeling less well, with 45% of people surveyed by the brand stating they are experiencing wellbeing burnout – surely the opposite of what the wellness world is all about?

© Getty Our wellbeing routines are tiring us out

The study also found that 61% of people feel pressured to support their wellbeing, driven by unrealistic societal expectations to appear "well." I know I've felt lesser after seeing influencers living a "soft life" and envious of people who have the time (and money) for regular infrared sauna sessions!

To help those experiencing wellbeing burnout, Lululemon compiled three pieces of advice to ensure that your wellbeing routine actually makes you feel better.

Read on for their tips…

1. Quiet the noise so you can hear yourself

I've had so many friends tell me that meditation is key to their calm, that Pilates helps them reset and a monthly facial is essential to keep their skin glowing – but just because something works for someone else, doesn’t mean it needs to be part of my wellness routine. Trying to fit everything is a sure-fire route to wellbeing burnout.

Lululemon advise taking our eyes off social media, where we're bombarded with more wellness ideas, and focus instead on what actually works for us.

© Getty Our wellness routines shouldn't be putting pressure on us

2. Do what feels good to you

Again, don't feel like you have to do what everyone else is in your quest for wellness. I have friends who kept trying breathwork, despite it leading to them feeling emotional and overwhelmed, simply because they felt they "should" practise.

But wellness is supposed to make you feel good about yourself, not stressed out and vulnerable. Lululemon reminds us, "Wellbeing doesn't need to be intense," adding that bite sized wellness habits, such as a short walk, could be the best thing for us.

"Every small step counts," says Lululemon advisory board member Dr. Alfiee, "Whether it's a few minutes of deep breathing, a walk in nature, journaling, or simply taking a break from screens, the key is to choose something that nurtures your mind, body, and spirit, and to make it a non-negotiable part of your routine."

© Getty We don't all need to follow the same wellness routines

3. Invite others on your journey

If wellness habits seem like another chore to add to your already long to-do list, why not try doing them with friends?

Yoga with a pal, or a lunch walk with a colleague could be with perfect way to make wellness fun again, rather than something the contributes to burnout.

