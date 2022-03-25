Fearne Cotton inundated with support after she admits 'sky high' anxiety Fearne said she's been struggling with her mental health for five months

Fearne Cotton's followers, including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, have inundated her with support after she admitted her anxiety has been 'sky high.'

In a candid post on Instagram, Fearne wrote: "My anxiety has been sky high this last week," commenting that cold water therapy has been helping her to feel calm. Fearne shared a series of photos of herself wild swimming, and in an ice bath, which prompted Jamie Oliver to comment: "You're brave."

In the full post, Fearne sang the praises of cold water therapy, writing: "In the last week I’ve upped my cold water therapy. I managed to get to the sea at the weekend and then took a dunk in my mate's ice bath yesterday.

"Each time it gets a little easier and each time I’m more aware of the benefits."



She continued: "My anxiety has been sky high this last week so these moments where my brain can only focus on my deep breaths have been necessary."

Fearne Cotton took a dip in her friend's ice bath

The Happy Place podcaster also updated her followers on a mental health milestone, explaining: "On another note, yesterday I drove on the motorway again. I had left it five months so felt the fear big time. I had one surge of panic but rode it out thankfully."

She sent words of encouragement to her followers too, writing: "If you’ve been putting something off that causes great anxiety do not worry. Go easy on yourself and try when you’re ready.

Fearne loves cold water swimming for the mental health benefits

"It was utterly draining concentrating on the hours journey as I have to sort of close off of the part of my brain that goes into panic but I’m so glad I did it. The small wins! Love and good vibes to you all today."

