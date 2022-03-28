Carol Vorderman hits the gym in sleek high-waisted leggings - and wow The Countdown star showed off her epic workout gear

Carol Vorderman, 61, always looks incredible. Whether she's hitting the red carpet in an ultra-glamorous, glittering gown or heading out for a countryside walk, the former Countdown star knows how to style her enviable wardrobe.

Looking sensational on Monday, the TV star donned a pair of figure-hugging black leggings and co-ordinating black sports top from athleisure brand Stronger. Carol's sporty set perfectly complemented her incredible curves, with gold band details adding an eye-catching design to her monochrome gym set.

Taking to Instagram stories to give fans an update on her morning, Carol penned: "Early to the gym this morning at 7 [blue heart], happy days." Carol is incredibly open about her healthy, active lifestyle.

When she's not racking up her step count on one of her lengthy daily walks, the star has been known to enjoy the gym, check in to celebrity-approved juice cleanse retreats, and book lavish wellness vacations.

Carol displayed her stylish gym wear on her latest Instagram

Earlier this year, Carol gave fans an intimate glimpse into her experience at Jason Vale's famous health retreat in Portugal. The star spent the last week documenting her long walks and stunning views "A lovely 12 miles of walking (my favourite walking distance) in Portugal… only a few cars all the way… everybody waving… so happy," Carol told fans.

"My mate and I have totted up 70 miles of steps on her Apple watch this week apparently. Ha. 70 miles in a week...not bad that," Carol continued.

Carol follows a dedicated health and fitness routine

The mathematician told fans she has been on a juice and soup cleanse all week on her intense health retreat. "But on Saturday you can choose some food instead… omg yoghurt granola and honey never tasted so good," wrote the star.

"But first a 12 mile walk… on quiet roads and through quiet woods in sunshine… blissful," she continued. If only we shared Carol's motivation to hit our daily step goals!

