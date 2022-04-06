Covid: 9 new symptoms added to official list Amid new Covid variant Omicron XE, 9 new symptoms have been added to the official list

The government's official list of Covid symptoms has expanded to include nine new symptoms.

The nine new Covid symptoms are similar to signs of cold and flu and include: shortness of breath, feeling tired or exhausted, aching body, headache, sore throat, blocked or runny nose, loss of appetite, diarrhoea and feeling sick or being sick.

WATCH: The effects coronavirus has on the body

Cast your mind back to early 2020 and you'll remember the original symptoms we were told to look out for were a fever, a new continuous cough, loss of taste and smell. Since then, Professor Tim Spector has been petitioning for more symptoms to be added to the official list.

Amid the news, he tweeted: "NHS official main symptoms of coronavirus have finally changed after 2 years of lobbying - hurrah! NHS finally recognising that there are more [symptoms] - hopefully now people are aware it helps bring down COVID numbers from record highs."

The addition of the nine new Covid symptoms come as the UK currently has its highest number of Covid cases ever, according to the Office of National Statistics.

The UK currently has a record high of Covid cases

A reported 4.9 million people in the UK were infected with Covid as of last weekend, with hospital admissions of people with Covid are at their highest since February 2021.

We've also recently learned of new Covid variant Omicron XE, with 637 cases of the new strain. Tests by World Health Organisation said the new variant could be more transmissible.

It is not known whether the Covid vaccine is effective against Omicron XE

It is not believed that Omicron XE has any new symptoms and it is not yet known if the Covid vaccine is effective against the new strain.

