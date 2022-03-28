Vanessa Feltz shares health update amid Covid diagnosis

This Morning star Vanessa Feltz shared on Thursday that she'd tested positive for Covid and has kept her fans updated on her symptoms ever since.

The presenter took to Instagram on Saturday to share she'd lost her sense of smell, telling her followers: "I tested positive on Thursday. It’s now Saturday evening and just suddenly I can't smell anything. Nothing! My favourite perfume? Absolutely nothing! Big jar of coffee? Nothing! Has anyone else had exactly the same, lost their smell completely on day three? I thought because I could smell things yesterday I was going to be able to keep on smelling things."

The Radio 2 presenter added that her sense of taste is going too, explaining: "A tiny bit remains, I can sort of kind of, but not really [taste]. Has anyone else, with no warning, had their sense of smell completely disappear?"

Vanessa also took to Instagram stories on Sunday night to update her fans on her health, explaining: "I definitely feel much better today. Much less feverish, much less shivery. I still can't smell or taste anything but I don't feel so awful. I realised I felt better when I wanted to test negative to go back to work."

Sadly the radio presenter still tested positive on Monday morning so was unable to host her show on Radio 2, writing: "Want to be back in radioland. Missing my lovely listeners."

In better news, come Monday morning, the presenter revealed she was feeling much better and brighter, though was still struggling with her sense of taste. Her fiancé Ben asked her what she fancied for lunch, to which the star replied: "I don't know. I feel so weird with this Covid I can't work out what I want to eat."

