Savannah Guthrie is no stranger to trucking on when the going gets tough, and she looked to be doing so in quite a painful fashion.

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie praises young son with heartwarming picture

The Today star was back to wearing her usual fashionable boots at work after revealing that she had broken her toe earlier, but it seems like she's still on the road to recovery.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

In a picture she shared on her Instagram Stories, she looked to be in pain as she had scrunched up her face while walking, revealing that it was her toe that had caused it.

She wrote: "When you step the wrong way on your broken [toe] (!)," but then also included a snapshot of herself waving to fans around the Today Plaza earlier in the day, writing: "Happier times."

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie makes bold fashion confession as she returns to Los Angeles

While Savannah still looked to be struggling, it hasn't affected her work on the NBC morning show at all, with fans having supported her through it and deeming her a trooper.

Savannah's broken toe continued to bother her on Today

The TV personality revealed her injury last week with a couple of photographs she shared. In one shot, the mom-of-two was on set and cooking up a storm in a chic midi-dress.

While her top half looked stylish, her feet were clad in a pair of fluffy slippers. She zoomed in on her footwear in the next snapshot and the third image was of her foot with an ice pack on it.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares health update as she admits it's 'baby steps'

MORE: Savannah Guthrie dons beautiful dress for Oscars date night with husband Mike Feldman

Savannah captioned the post: "Sprained toe silver lining - doing the show in slippers. I may never go back."

Her fans rushed to wish her well and sent prayers for a speedy recovery. Many others wanted to know where her slippers were from because they looked so cozy. She was also praised for keeping a sense of humor despite the injury.

The TV personality briefly switched to slippers and flats because of her toe

They wrote: "I love your humor! Say funniest things," and, "Lol I saw that! I just figured the heels had to go."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.