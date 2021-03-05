Period proof leggings exist - here's what you need to know

It’s the year 2021 and we finally have discovered a pair of period proof leggings that are as comfortable as they are genius! The leggings, made by the brand Modibodi, are perfect for those who have periods and still want to go about their daily life without the fear of leaking. Hoorah!

But what exactly are period leggings, we hear you ask? Well, HELLO! has all of the answers about this environmentally friendly alternative to sanitary products…

What are period leggings?

Period leggings are leggings which take the place of tampons, panty liners, pads, and other incontinence products. They claim to help protect against leakage whilst on your period, and leave you feeling dry and protected. The beauty of them is that they can be reused, so after wear, simply pop them into the wash and let them air dry.

What are the best period leggings?

The best period leggings we’ve discovered are the Modibodi 7/8 Recycled Active Leggings, which have been specifically designed for comfort and protection for workouts and beyond. The leggings hold two to three tampons worth of your flow, and are made from a lovely, comfortable fabric that doesn’t irritate or restrict your body. As well as periods, they can help control bladder leaks, discharge and sweat.

Plus, the brand is super sustainable, with its period leggings being crafted from 78% recycled material from pre-consumer factory waste. These also eliminate the need for any disposable sanitary items – another win for the planet!

7/8 Recycled Active Leggings, £55.00, Modibodi

Is it OK to wear leggings on your period?

Totally! Period leggings with the right protection can be perfect for those who suffer with heavy periods or even bladder leakage. Some leggings, like the Modibodi ones, have stain, odour, and bacteria-resistant lining for leak-proof action, too.

Should I wear period leggings whilst working out?

Period proof leggings are an especially great solution for workout lovers, as they help to give you control over your flow, whether you’re practising some gentle yoga - or doing more hardcore deadlifts.

