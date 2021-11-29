Kate Garraway reacts after fan relates to husband Derek's health battle: 'We are all falling apart' GMB star Kate's husband recently spent over a year in hospital

Kate Garraway has reacted after a fan reached out with the story of their husband's health battle, in order to relate to Kate's own journey with husband Derek Draper's illness.

SEE: GMB's Kate Garraway breaks down as she prays for husband Derek

Good Morning Britain star Kate's fan wrote: "Hello, my husband was diagnosed with ME/CFS in August 2020, he'd been ill for two years before. He hasn't been able to work since November 2020. Our adopted children are 13 and 11, they are suffering. After the last 18 months, we are all falling apart. I understand your pain."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek Draper suffers from extreme fatigue

Kate responded: "Am so so sorry to hear that – sending love and hoping you get a chance to look after yourself in the midst of all this. K xxx." The post has since had 143 likes and four retweets.

Am so so sorry to hear that - sending love and hoping you get a chance to look after yourself in the midst of all this. K xxx https://t.co/JqLsPz0ZdE — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) November 13, 2021

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals 'difficult' Christmas plans amid husband Derek's COVID recovery

MORE: Kate Garraway shares new photo after taking time away to 'focus on home and family stuff'

Kate's husband Derek contracted Covid last year and spent over a year in hospital, before he was finally discharged and able to return home in April 2021. Sadly, his battle is ongoing as he suffered several complications including brain inflammation and damage to the lungs, kidneys, heart and liver, and now requires round-the-clock care. He is also unable to communicate as he did before. On Walking With..., Kate visited a church and opened up about the ordeal.

Kate's husband Derek spent one year in hospital

She said she hadn't been to church "since Derek got sick", before breaking down and taking a moment to pray.

"We used to go regularly," she added. "Derek is a faithful churchgoer, but we haven’t been inside one and it does feel like there's an incredible sense of peace. It makes me feel quite emotional, actually. Well if you're ever going to pray in your life you'll pray here."

She went on to explain who she thought about while praying. "I think there's something very powerful in prayer," she said. "Whatever form it takes for you. For me, a classic prayer – I believe to God – is a very special thing. You can probably guess what I'm praying for."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.