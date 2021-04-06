Christie Brinkley is still dealing with the aftermath of her Dancing With The Stars injury – revealing she needs to undergo major surgery, two years after breaking her arm on the show.

The 67-year-old was forced to pull out of the competition back in 2019 after suffering a nasty fall in rehearsals, leaving her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, to step in and compete in her place.

The break in her arm caused huge amounts of damage to her shoulder, with doctors now advising her that she needs to have her shoulder replaced.

Speaking to The Times, Christie admitted that she is putting off undergoing the surgery for fear of having to do everything with her arm in plaster during the weeks of recovery.

Sharing an example of how helpless she would feel, Christie revealed that she once had to be cut out of a tight dress by her assistant when she needed to use the bathroom but couldn't get out of the frock – or her Spanx – by herself.

"I said, 'Kate! I think I need an extraction!' We had to use cuticle scissors to cut me out of my underwear," Christie admitted.

Christie admitted she is putting off having shoulder surgery

Christie also confessed that she feels "too young" to not be working, something she would need to put on pause whilst she recovered from the major operation.

She added: "I’m too young not to be working. I love my job. I love it all! All of it! You know?"

This isn't the first time Christie has put off going under the knife for health reasons.

Back in January, she admitted that she had finally had hip replacement surgery after suffering for 12 years following an accident "many years ago".

Christie had her hip replaced in November 2020

Captioning a stunning photo of herself perched on the edge of a boat in a black one-piece with a band-aid visible on her hip, she wrote in part: "12 years ago I was told it needed to be replaced but the surgery was daunting! And I had things to do!

"But quarantine put a damper on any plans so I decided to finally take time for myself and do something about the pain that had progressively influenced my decisions."

She continued: "I wanted to be ready to be able to say yes to opportunity. I had my surgery at Thanksgiving and I was dancing in my kitchen by New Year's Eve and today I put on my long fins and explored the coral reefs propelled by my new hip!"

