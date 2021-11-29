Hailey Bieber shares unseen wedding dress photos for heartbreaking reason

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey (nee Baldwin) have shared a few glimpses inside their 2019 wedding over the years, but the model's latest photos were particularly poignant.

PHOTOS: 18 celebrity brides with multiple wedding dresses

Hailey took to Instagram to pay tribute to Virgil Abloh, her wedding dress designer who sadly passed away last weekend at the age of 41 after being diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma (an aggressive form of cancer) in 2019. The 25-year-old posted several unseen snaps of herself modelling her bespoke Off-White bridal gown, which featured long lace sleeves, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a figure-hugging silhouette with a fishtail skirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

One saw Hailey walking arm-in-arm with Virgil, who was the Louis Vuitton artistic director and founder of the Off-White fashion label. Another showed the bride standing next to the designer with her back to the camera, showing off her impressive train and cathedral-length veil which was embroidered with the words 'Till death do us part.'

READ: Countess Sophie's wedding rule was ignored by two royals – details

RELATED: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth mark 20 years of marriage with candid wedding photo

Hailey paid tribute to her wedding dress designer, Virgil Abloh

She accompanied the images with a heartfelt message that read: "Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me.

"He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil."

The couple on their 2019 wedding day

Friends and fans rushed to the comments section to share their own tributes, with one writing: "This is beyond devastating, RIP to a legend," and a second adding: "I'm so heartbroken."

Hailey and Justin hosted not one, but two wedding celebrations. The pair legally married on 13 September 2018 in private at a civil ceremony in New York, but they celebrated with friends and family including Ed Sheeran and Kendall Jenner at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on 30 September 2019.

After donning her gorgeous gown from Virgil for her ceremony, Hailey later changed into a Vera Wang slip dress and trainers for her evening reception. Her second dress featured an asymmetric cowl neck with a plunging back, hand-draped sleeves and criss-cross strap accent at the back.

MORE: The truth about Prince Harry's UK proposal to Meghan Markle

Read more HELLO! US stories here