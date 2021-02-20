Joe Wicks reveals insane garden transformation – and it could be a wellness retreat The Body Coach lives in London with his wife Rosie and their two children

Joe Wicks lives in London with his wife Rosie and their children Indie and Marley, and while we see lots of Joe's home gym during his live fitness classes, the star has now revealed his garden – and it could easily be mistaken for a five-star spa!

Joe uploaded a tour of his outdoor transformation on Instagram, and the results are mind-blowing. So much so, his fans rushed to the comments section to share their amazement. One wrote: "Garden of dreams," and another added: "Just wow!"

The revealing video allowed his followers to see every inch of the new garden design, starting with the children's slide and climbing frame and the wooden sauna positioned on a decked area.

WATCH: Joe Wicks gives a full tour of his jaw-dropping garden

The clip also flaunted Joe's enormous Jacuzzi which has three steps leading up to it. The hot tub was gently bubbling away as the star panned the camera around to show it off in full.

No alfresco spa experience would be complete without an outdoor shower, which Joe has also had installed. It has been constructed with wooden panels and features a chrome rainfall fitting.

Joe has been 'enjoying' ice baths recently

Next to The Body Coach's Sauna is a freestanding copper tub, and as his previous Instagram posts have indicated, this is where the star likes to take ice-cold baths! Apparently, there are health benefits to doing this, but we'll stick with a hot soak for now.

The star uses his loft conversion as his home gym

He accompanied the video with the caption: "The sauna and spa are now complete. It took four weeks and now our little place of calm and tranquillity is complete. Do you think the boys at @esmedevelopments did a good job?"

Joe and his family have a beautiful home in the UK capital

The keen chef and his family moved into a bigger London property in August 2020, and he has since revealed various parts of it online including the immaculate kitchen and beautiful living room.

