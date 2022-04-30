Denise Welch 'so sad' to miss major event after health issue The Loose Women star explained what happened…

Denise Welch has always been open about her health, and on Saturday she explained to fans that she was "so sad" after her health meant she had to miss the Diva Awards.

The Diva Awards are an annual event to celebrate the achievements of LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people, and as a celebrity ally, Denise is always proud to lend her voice to support the community. On her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women star revealed that while she had intended to go to the prestigious event, she was sadly unable to due to a bout of vertigo.

"So sad to miss my favourite event of the year @divamagazine Diva Awards but I was felled by a bout of vertigo," she shared.

"Congratulations to our wonderful friend and head lesbian of the world @diversityriley and to all the winners."

Denise added: "Missed seeing you @suranne_jones, @sallylindsay73 #divaawards."

Denise shared her disappointment at missing the event

According to the NHS, vertigo is a condition where it feels like you, or everything around you, is spinning and it can affect your balance. Vertigo attacks can last from just seconds up to months in extreme cases.

Most of the time, those with vertigo will recover on their own, but sometimes specialist exercises or antibiotics may be prescribed.

Earlier this week, the former Hollyoaks star sat down with presenter Sian Williams to talk about the clinical depression she's suffered for 33 years.

"I've lived with it for so long," she began, explaining that her depression began 33 years ago, five days after her Matty Healy was born. "It began with a massive panic attack which made my whole lactation process stop overnight," Denise added.

The star is an ally to the LGBTQ+ community

"It felt like a dream sequence," she continued, referring to her depression as a "blackness."

Denise says she thinks of her depressive episodes as an "unwelcome visitor" that she always knows will leave, but calls it a "crippling, frightening, debilitating condition."

"Depression depresses every single emotion in you, the 64-year-old continued. "It's not sadness, it's an absence of feeling. It completely robs you of emotion."

The presenter explained that when a depressive episode is coming on, she can feel a tingling in her palms and a metallic taste in her mouth.

