Sharon Osbourne shares heartfelt message updating fans on Ozzy Osbourne's health The TV star rushed back to be with her husband on Thursday

Sharon Osbourne has been by her husband Ozzy Osbourne's side ever since she flew back to the United States late last week following his Covid diagnosis.

The Talk star has since taken to social media to share an update on Ozzy's health.

In an emotional message, the mom-of-three wrote: "Thank you for all the well wishes and support. Ozzy is much better and on the mend."

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne gets emotional revealing Ozzy Osbourne's Covid news

Sharon had not been in the UK long - where she had travelled to for her new show, The Talk - when she received the upsetting news that her husband had contracted Covid.

The TV host was incredibly worried about the rock star and shared the news in a tearful interview on Thursday.

She said: "Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now."

Sharon Osbourne shared a new message updating fans on Ozzy Osbourne's health

She continued: "We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

The news meant that Sharon was unable to present her new hour-long panel debate show, The Talk, which airs Monday to Friday.

Talking about returning to Talk TV Sharon said: "I can't believe my luck. I'm missing the show and I've only been there three days. "I can't believe it. Three days and I'm missing the show but I will be back. I know I will.

Sharon rushed back to the United States to be with Ozzy

She concluded: "It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back."

The news comes after Sharon opened up about other health issues plaguing her husband.

Sharon and Ozzy with their children

The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 but has had to endure several more health problems since, including a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and debilitating mobility injuries suffered during a fall inside his Los Angeles home in 2019, which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.

Sharon just revealed that Ozzy has "one more operation" before he can return home. Appearing on Piers Morgan's new TalkTV show Uncensored, the former The Talk star revealed that her husband of nearly 40 years is "doing okay".

