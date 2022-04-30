Oprah Winfrey makes startling confession about experience with COVID-19 The much-loved star opened up for an important reason

Oprah Winfrey has revealed how the coronavirus pandemic impacted her life in an emotional statement.

The TV star shared her experience as she promoted her documentary The Color of Care, which focuses on racial inequities in the healthcare system.

In a lengthy interview with The Los Angeles Times, Oprah revealed she didn't leave her home for 322 days for fear of catching COVID-19.

She said she has "been so careful" that even her "own friends make fun of" her but that despite her isolation, she adapted well to being alone.

"I didn't leave home for 322 days, literally did not leave the house," Oprah revealed. "I remember one point Gayle King said, 'Don't you just miss being around other people?' I go, 'not really.'

"And I think it's because every day, I was in an audience of 350 people twice a day [when on The Oprah Winfrey Show], so I've had shaking hands and autographs and selfies, and lots of attention, and exposure to being around a lot of people," she added.

Oprah said she didn't leave her home for almost a year

"I was able to be with myself in a way that I haven't been able to for years, because usually, even if I take time off for myself, I'm thinking about what is the next thing to come," she added.

That being said, she deeply appreciates the fact that she was able to do that, given that many were worrying about finances and their future.

She said: "Overall, I was able to adjust because I have the ability and really strong sense of being in this present moment and living this moment without having to worry about the next.

Oprah's documentary The Color of Care will premiere on 31 April

"You can do that when you don't have to worry about where your next paycheck is coming from. I didn't have to worry about, 'Am I going to have rent? Am I going to be able to get food? Am I going to be able to keep the lights on and am I going to be able to take care of my children?'"

Her thoughts and reading about COVID-19 victim Gary Fowler are what sparked her to make her documentary.

The Color of Care will premiere on 31 April on Smithsonian Channel and will also be available on Smithsonian Channel's Facebook and YouTube.

