Christina Haack has reported new boyfriend? All she's said about love The star's ex, Ant Anstead, is dating Renee Zellweger

Christina Haack recently finalised her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, and a new report suggests she's found happiness once more.

People magazine says the Flip or Flop star has been flying under the radar with her boyfriend and that they have been enjoying getting to know one another away from the spotlight.

The news comes as photos of Ant and Bridget Jones star, Renee Zellweger, have surfaced confirming their romance too.

WATCH: Christina Haack's son gives tour of his new home with dad Ant Anstead

So, what has the mother-of-three said in the past about finding love and what can we expect from her latest - as yet undisclosed - suitor?

Christina has managed to successfully co-parent her two oldest children, Taylor, ten, and Brayden, five, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Not only that, but they also still work together on their home renovation show, Flip or Flop, despite their divorce in 2016.

Christina said it was love at first sight with her ex-husband

They remained passionate about their work - just not about one another as he told Us Weekly that their relationship is strictly professional.

When Christina fell for Wheeler Deeler host, Ant, however, she couldn't wait to gush about what she loved most about him and what she hopes for in a boyfriend.

She insisted it was love at first sight and her social media post in October 2018 said it all!

"A year ago today @ant_anstead called me for the first time and we spoke for 29 mins two days later while he was at Sema he FaceTimed me (I was thinking who FaceTimes) anyways I answered and we spoke for 2.5 hours," she said. "Two days later we met for the first time and we’ve been inseparable ever since. #FATE."

Ant is now dating Renee Zellweger

Christina added: “@ant_anstead you have showed me what real unconditional love is. You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad for anything in my past.

"You put me in my place when I need to be put there. Hold me when I’m having a bad day. I love this life with you. I love our blended family. I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it’s going to be magical.To quote my fav artist ‘Wise men say only fools rush in …. but I can’t help falling in love with you.'"

Christina has three children

The couple went on to quickly get married and have a son, Hudson, together, but their whirlwind relationship ended in a heartbreaking split in September 2020.

In a joint statement they said: "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our top priority."

