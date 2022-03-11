Christina Haack and ex Tarek El-Moussa shock fans as they confirm the end of Flip or Flop Flip or Flop ran for 10 years

Christina Haack has shared an emotional post with fans as she reveals that her HGTV show Flip or Flop is coming to an end.

"Bittersweet news to announce, it’s the end of an era. Next week’s episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale," she posted alongside an image of the crew. "I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'wouldn’t this be crazy if this actually made it to network TV?' And here we are, a decade later."

The show, which she hosted with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, focused on the two of them purchasing foreclosed or bank-owned homes and remodeling them before attempting to sell them for a profit.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support," she continued.

"I also want to thank the amazing crew who worked so hard to make this show possible. It’s been a wild ride to say the least!! I’m excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on behind the scenes. Stay tuned."

The mom-of-three later revealed that she was "looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments".

Flip or Flop ran for 10 years

"I'm ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer," she told People.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the last ten years with Flip Or Flop. The support from our fans, the network and the wild ride that it's been has been incredible," added Tarek.

"Even though the Flip Or Flop chapter is coming to a close, another exciting one is soon starting."

Christina and Tarek split in 2016

"I will miss seeing the show, been here since day one. But life evolves and grows," shared one fan as another thanked Christina "for all the amazing years, ups downs and all".

Christina and Tarek split in 2016 and the drama played out during the show, but they were also subject to headlines even when the fighting happened off screen; in 2021 the pair reportedly fought when the cameras stopped rolling and Tarek called Christina a "washed-up loser".

Christina is now the host of Christina on the Coast and she is engaged to realtor boyfriend, Joshua Hall, who is also a former police officer. Christina and Tarek are parents to children, Taylor, ten, and Brayden, five. Christina also has one-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

