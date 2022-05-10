Savannah Guthrie shows off very different look amid battle with COVID-19 The star recently shared her diagnosis

Savannah Guthrie has been forced to step away from her hosting duties on Today due to being diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time.

But on Tuesday, she surprised viewers with a virtual appearance... and a very different look.

After chatting with her co-stars who had called to check in with Savannah, she posted a snapshot on her Instagram stories.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie shares rare behind-the-scenes look at Today

Although she was smiling for the virtual event, Savannah admitted she was "on TV without makeup or even brushing my hair".

The mom-of-two normally has her glam squad at her fingertips for her on-air duties, but had forgone the process while she recovered at home.

Savannah was struck by Covid just a day before Mother's Day, and was forced to spend the celebratory day apart from her two young children, Vale and Charles, as she isolated in her bedroom.

Savannah admitted she hadn't even brushed her hair for her TV appearance

The doting mom shared several posts on Instagram on Mother's Day morning, where she woke up alone to a surprise bunch of flowers delivered outside her bedroom door.

She spent the morning Facetiming her children who were in the other room.

Savannah shared a photo of her positive COVID-19 test when she revealed to fans she had been struck down with the virus for the second time this year.

Savannah has caught COVID-19 again

She wrote: "So this happened - again! Covid +, air filter on 'turbo' and it will be an isolating Mother’s Day for this mama!!! I feel fine, just slight cold so far. Thankful to be vaccinated!" Fans rushed to send prayers and wished her a swift recovery.

"Oh no! Please feel better and try to have a Happy Mother’s Day without your darlings," wrote one, while another added: "Oh SG!!! That stinks!! I hope you get to hug your babies soon or at least get a Mothers Day do over."

