Savannah Guthrie makes brave fashion statement in unexpected outfit The star pulled out all the stops

Savannah Guthrie wasn't about to let a healing injury stop her from looking fabulous when she appeared on the Today show on Friday.

The star shared images of her new look, complete with sky-high, red platforms and fans were going wild for her appearance.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie looks so different in remarkable throwback photos

- who recently broke her toe - took to Instagram with the striking photos of her in a flowery red dress and the impressive footwear.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie stars in amazing Super Bowl commercial

was striding confidently across the Today studios and captioned the post: "This is TODAY today," and added more details on her stories.

The mom-of-two wrote: "These platforms were made for walking... with a broken toe".

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares bittersweet end to show on Today

MORE: Savannah Guthrie 'so excited' as she shares picture of best friend Jenna Bush Hager's book on shelves

Her shoes were in stark contrast to the slippers she was forced to wear to work just after her injury.

Savannah turned heads with her stunning outfit

Savannah revealed she'd hurt her toe in an Instagram post in which she also shared photos of her new look.

In one shot, the mom-of-two was on set and cooking up a storm in a chic midi-dress. While her top half looked stylish, her feet were clad in a pair of fluffy slippers.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals 'Easter miracle' with touching family photo

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager pays emotional tribute to Hoda Kotb amid heartache

She zoomed in on her footwear in the next snapshot and the third image was of her foot with an ice pack on it.

Savannah captioned the post: "Sprained toe silver lining - doing the show in slippers. I may never go back."

Savannah loves making a style statement

While it looks like she has returned to her high heels, her former look did look rather cozy.

Fortunately, her accident happened after she'd walked the red carpet at the Oscars, meaning she was able to dress up to the nines for the star-studded event.

She stunned fans with her glamorous red carpet appearance as she wore a classic black velvet dress with white halter-top straps with a rose in the middle, paired with an up-do and black heels.

Her husband, Mike Feldman, looked dashing by her side wearing a black tuxedo which he wore with a trendy pair of sneakers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.