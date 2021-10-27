Carrie Underwood is major fitness goals in incredible workout gear photo Maybe squats do work

Carrie Underwood really inspired fans to get up and get moving as she shared a picture of herself in another incredible matching workout ensemble.

The singer shared a picture of herself in a full gray tracksuit from her brand Calia by Carrie, featuring a sweater and yoga pants, plus some black sneakers, that showed off her incredible physique.

She leaned against a wall and let her wavy blonde locks fall on her shoulders as she pensively stared across from her.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood reveals surprising details of her home life with husband Mike Fisher

"Taking some time to enjoy this Fall weather! #StayThePath @caliabycarrie," she captioned the post, and her fans really felt it.

"That outfit is so cute! And your hair," one fan commented, with another saying: "Love this style and color on you!!!"

A third wrote: "Your ice blonde hair is absolute perfection," with one adding: "The outfit is gorgeous/so is your hair," and many others simply dropped heart-eye and flame emojis.

Carrie's workout gear photo sent fans into a frenzy

The Before He Cheats singer is a big advocate for exercise and staying fit, and frequently inspires her followers with snapshots from her gym.

Her motivational selfies right before or after her workouts have become really popular with her fans, and capably show off her toned muscles.

Carrie recently posted a picture on her social feed from the inside of her gym as she flashed a peace sign and a bright smile for the camera post-workout with her hair in two cute braids.

What she also flashed was her midriff as she sported an insane set of abs in some white snakeskin workout gear, also courtesy of Calia by Carrie.

The singer has frequently inspired fans with her fitness-themed posts

"Happy Monday! Kicking the week off with a @fit52 workout and a new @caliabycarrie pattern. #NewWeek #MondayMotivation #StayThePath," she captioned the shot, and her fans were suitably quite impressed.

