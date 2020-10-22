Selma Blair shares stunning poolside snap – and fans react The Cruel Intentions actress lives in Los Angeles with her son Arthur

Selma Blair has shared a beautiful photo of herself by the pool, unveiling her gorgeous new hair look.

The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to post the striking picture following a virtual reunion with the Legally Blonde cast, and reminisced about the day.

Selma's hairstylist, Chris McMillan, who also styles Jennifer Aniston's hair among other high-profile stars, also shared the image, revealing that he had worked his magic on the star's hair.

VIDEO: Selma Blair reunites with the cast of Legally Blonde

He wrote: "Short hair for fall @selmablair cut and colour. I just love this girl. A hairdressers dream come true."

Fans were quick to comment on Selma's stunning look, with one writing: "Love your hair," while another wrote: "She looks so good!" A third added: "I love this so much."

Selma Blair looked stunning as she posed by the pool

Other followers, at first glance, mistook Selma for famous momager Kris Jenner, who is renowned for her iconic pixie cut.

"Before taking a close look I really thought she was Kris Jenner," one wrote, while another remarked: "I just thought this was Kris Jenner for a second!"

Selma has had an exciting week, and in the caption on her Instagram account, she opened up about the Legally Blonde reunion, which took place over Zoom.

She wrote: "What an excellent day was had yesterday... basking in the golden light of nostalgia and today.

The Cruel Intentions actress lives in LA

"The warmth and fun of all of the artists, writers, and glam and wardrobe crews...

"To be a character in this Hollywood classic that Elle Woods brought to sparkling life... it feels good.

Selma with her son Arthur

"And then this perfect playful outfit (for the Vivian Kensington in all of us) arrived from Reese.

"By Reese. A lovely respite. I’m going to watch legally blonde with my son this week. Perhaps. If he will sit still."

Selma played Vivian Kensington in the classic sitcom, and the cast had a wonderful time re-watching themselves in character to mark 20 years since its release.

