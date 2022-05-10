Davina McCall opens up about 'debilitating and extremely painful' health woe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In her ongoing quest to destigmatise menopause, Davina McCall took to Instagram to share her experience with vaginal dryness as a result of going through menopause.

Talking to the camera Davina implored her followers to be honest with their GP, no matter how embarrassed they are about their symptoms. "If you are going to talk about your symptoms with your GP and you've got a dry vagina, do not leave it off the list of symptoms," the presented urged.

WATCH: Davina McCall urges her followers to go to the GP

"Don't be embarrassed, it's completely normal. But I know how debilitating it can be. It can be extremely painful with recurring UTIs, dryness, soreness, painful sitting down. It can be awful."

"No matter how small your symptoms down there are, they can get fixed so easily but you've got to tell your GP," Davina continued.

The presenter went on to detail the 'easy fix' for vaginal dryness, which she says is suppositories. "It's safe to take and it is an immediate easy fix that will make an enormous difference to your quality of life."

Davina McCall is open with her followers about menopause

The NHS lists menopause as the top cause of vaginal dryness, which presents itself as feeling sore or itchy in and around your vagina, as well as pain or discomfort during sex and needing to go the bathroom more often.

As Davina pointed out, vaginal dryness can also result in an increase in UTIs.

The NHS recommends remedies including using vaginal moisturisers for dryness to soothe the area, as well as using unperfumed soaps and washes.

