Johnny Depp on daughter Lily-Rose's health battle: 'Darkest period of my life' The model was seriously unwell in 2007

Johnny Depp is currently embroiled in a bitter court battle with ex-partner Amber Heard, but this isn't the first time the actor has been vocal about troubles in his private life.

In late 2020, Johnny Depp opened up about his daughter Lily-Rose Depp's brush with death after she was hospitalised in 2007. During a speech to cancer charity Rhonda's Kiss, Johnny said he could relate to the parents he met while visiting unwell children in hospital.

"To the parents in the room who I was speaking about earlier, who I have seen melting and their own form of courage," he said. "I was one of those parents, for weeks, when my daughter was ill."

Lily-Rose, who turns 23 this month, was hospitalized in 2007 at age seven after contracting an E.Coli infection that resulted in kidney failure.

The model was in hospital in London for nine days, with Johnny staying by her bedside. "I lived in the hospital for three weeks with my kid, not knowing if she was going to make it or not," he said at the ceremony.

Johnny Depp with daughter Lily-Rose when she was young

"Parents, please note that you have my utter respect. Please note that you have all my respect, and you have my promise to continue to fight, this noble fight right alongside you at any time."

The star spoke about Lily's health on The Graham Norton show too, where he was moved to tears. "I spent time in Great Ormond Street when my daughter was ill. I've known darkness in my life, but that was the darkest period ever," he said during an appearance on the show in 2015.

Johnny Depp is currently in court with ex-wife Amber Heard

On top of her childhood illness, Lily has spoken about her struggle with anorexia, telling French ELLE that she found social media comments about her weight upsetting.

"It hurts a lot and depresses me, because I have spent a lot of energy fighting the disease," she told the magazine.

Lily-Rose Depp has spoken about her anorexia battles

"I was much younger when I faced with anorexia, it was very difficult to deal with it. All who are familiar with this problem, know how difficult it is to return to a normal life.

"I have battled an eating disorder for a long time and am very proud of the results that I have achieved."

