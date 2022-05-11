Coleen Rooney's injury: Why is the star wearing an ankle boot in court? The star is currently in court with Rebekah Vardy

This week sees Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's Wagatha Christie trial appear in court and amid the case, Coleen has been spotted with a mystery injury.

Although the mother-of-four hasn't addressed how she injured herself, she can be seen wearing a cast that reaches to the middle of her shin. This type of high-top soft cast boot is generally worn for minor ankle injuries, according to Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar, and he predicts Coleen likely sustained her injury in the last two weeks.

Luckily for Coleen, this type of cast means she's unlikely to need surgery. "Mostly if someone is wearing a high-top soft cast boot, they do not require surgery but you can’t say 100 per cent," explains Dr. Ahmed.

"If she needed surgery, she would need more support and would usually require a hard cast boot and sometimes crutches," he continued.

It's unfortunate timing that Coleen has to wear the cast during her highly publicised trial, and according to Dr. Ahmed, Coleen could be in the boot for between four and six weeks depending on the type of injury.

Coleen paired her ankle boot with Gucci loafers

"Because the ankle is made from multiple little bones these little bones can take ages to really heal and this is why it takes a while for things to return to normal," Dr. Ahmed explains.

On the first day of the trial, Coleen wore a black power suit by Mugler, which she accessorised with a pair of Gucci loafers, and a Chanel bag. On day two Coleen wore her medial boot with a floaty printed dress.

Coleen wore a floaty dress with her ankle boot on day two of the trial

We're wishing Coleen a speedy recovery from her injury.

