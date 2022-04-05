Victoria Beckham's new Reebok collection just dropped – debit cards at the ready!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The latest Victoria Beckham X Reebok drop just landed and it's exactly what we needed to reboot our exercise motivation – because nothing makes us want to hit the gym more than chic new activewear.

MORE: Victoria Beckham takes this $40 dollar supplement every day

The collection, which is VB's sixth with Reebok, consists of everything you need to look amazing at the gym, from ultra-soft second-skin sports bras to contoured leggings, luxury joggers to running trainers and cycling shorts that would look amazing paired with an over-sized sweatshirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham debuts new VB X Reebok collection

As you'd expect from the queen of understated glamour, the collection comes in a calming palette of muted tones including soft rose and aubergine, with unexpected hits of neon green to add a splash of colour.

READ: Victoria Beckham loves her facial steamer and you can get one in the Amazon sale

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham's £31m mansion burgled while they were home with Harper

Victoria debuted the collection on her Instagram, sharing the jaw-dropping campaign imagery, which includes models in ab-baring, thigh-split trousers.

The best thing about the latest VB X Reebok collection? It makes for perfect transitional wear, taking you from yoga to brunch, with wide-leg pants and slimline leggings that would look just as amazing in downward dog as they would sipping an oat flat white.

The Reebok x VB campaign imagery is seriously impressive

There's also a practical collection of windbreakers for outdoor exercise (not that we imagine VB ever works out in the rain and wind…) and cropped hoodies and jackets to throw on after your sweat session.

Complete the look with the understated black cap and you're good to go.

Here's what to shop from the new drop.

Reebok x VB Seamless Bra in Seaspray, £75/$90, Reebok

Reebok x VB Seamless Leggings in Seaspray, £89/$120, Reebok

Reebok x VB Fitted Tank in Coral Glow, £75/$120, Reebok

Reebok x VB 3/4 Leggings in Coral Glow, £89/$120, Reebok

Reebok x VB Bike Shorts in Stone Grey, £79/$100, Reebok

Reebok x VB Sports Bra in Stone Grey, £79/$100, Reebok

Reebok x VB Cap in Black, £55/70, Reebok

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.