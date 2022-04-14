Victoria Beckham's secret for super toned arms: 3 moves to try at home The fashion designer has super toned arms

Victoria Beckham shared the ;news of her latest beauty launch on Instagram on Wednesday, and while the new drop looks lovely, it was her arms we couldn't stop admiring.

In the video, Victoria wears a chic white tank top, with her super-toned arms on full show, revealing her sculpted shoulders and biceps, with one fan commenting: "Looking very fit and lovely."

Victoria Beckham showed her toned arms on Instagram

So enamoured are we with VB's athletic physique (which also looked sensational in her silver slip dress at son Brooklyn's wedding this week) we turned to a personal trainer to find out how the mum-of-four gets her incredibly toned arms.

We already know the designer has a strict exercise regime that she does every morning, spending two hours from 5.30 am or 6 am working up a sweat. She told the Guardian that she does "loads of planks" to strengthen her core, once she's done a 45-minute, 7km run on the treadmill as well as toning and conditioning exercises, targeting her legs and arms with a trainer.

She reportedly loves barre for toning too. "Barre uses high repetitions whilst being low impact to improve muscular endurance and strength. This type of workout will help someone to achieve a lean aesthetic that Victoria Beckham has achieved," says Gemma Bass-Williams, head trainer at barre studio Barrecore.

Victoria Beckham's arms looked incredible in this Instagram video

Exercises to try for toned arms

Push-ups for sculpted arms

"Push-ups use resistance and your own body strength to build your arm muscles, which will help to create a more sculpted look," says Gemma.

Push-ups work your biceps, triceps, shoulders, chest, back and abs for an all-rounder move for a sculpted upper body.

Planks for muscular arms

We know VB loves a plank – and for good reason. "Planks strengthen the upper body which will give a more muscular aesthetic," says Gemma.

Barrecore workouts are great for toned arms like Victoria Beckham's

Tricep dips for toned arms

Victoria's arms look incredible from every angle, a testament to the fact she doesn't neglect any area in her workouts. "Tricep dips tone the back of the arms whilst building shoulder strength," says Gemma.

