Pink shocks fans with 'leg contraption' after 'brutal' health crisis - watch

Pink has taken to Instagram to show off her "leg contraption" after having hip surgery. The pop star shared a video to thank her followers for advice on cookie recipes ahead of Thanksgiving, but she ended the clip with a look at the machine.

"Thank you to everyone that just helped me out with my recipe," she said as she recovered from her sofa. "It's broken and I'm making cookies. I think with your help I figured it out. Also, this filter, natural beauty, it's not natural but no one will ever know. Also check out my cool leg contraption, this thing is keeping my hip right."

It's not yet known why Pink had surgery, but she revealed the news with a photo of herself and home and wrote: "Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!! I have to say thank you to everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon for taking such good care of me.

"Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the world's greatest doctors," she said. "I am never not completely grateful.

"It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real)."

She added that husband Carey "dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."

The star then concluded that she will make a full recovery and feels "blessed".

