Ginger Zee gave fans an insight into a bit of conflict at home between her sons Adrian and Miles, and fans couldn't have found it cuter.

The Good Morning America star posted a throwback clip that spotlighted a tiff between the two boys, which immediately started with Miles in his pajamas on the floor.

"What happened," she immediately inquired, and it then descended into a mildly confusing series of events, with both claiming the other started the fight.

Adrian, who stood off to the side off-camera, claimed that his brother slapped him, and Miles then added that his brother pushed him.

"He said he was going to punch me in the face," Adrian said, but Ginger was more preoccupied with learning why Miles was still on the floor.

"I understand, but my question is why haven't you moved," she asked her son, even musing that it was because he wanted to preserve the "evidence."

Ginger shared a throwback featuring a fight between Adrian and Miles

"#TBT — Classic Miles and a case of he said he said," she wrote. "This was only a year ago — when I came upon the scene of the crime.

"He hadn't moved. The evidence was clear. This video will NEVER get old. #onpurpose #boymom #brothers"

Fans were quickly left in hysterics by the clip and immediately began gushing over the two, with one saying: "OMG! I love this! I think Miles should be an actor when he grows up. The drama! The intonations in his voice! The pose! Bravo!!!!!"

Another wrote: "Stick to your guns, Miles! This is an extremely convincing position for any story," with a third adding: "This is my favorite thing on Instagram! Nothing has topped it since the original! I still have the cartoon version saved! Hahahaha!"

ABC's chief meteorologist often shares adorable moments featuring her sons

A fourth quipped: "Legend says he's still lying on the floor… ON PURPOSE!!!" to which Ginger responded with a flurry of laughing emojis as well.

