Goldie Hawn's quirky hospital photo with son Oliver Hudson gets fans talking This was totally unexpected

Goldie Hawn has an incredibly close relationship with all of her children, including her oldest son, Oliver Hudson, and their latest photo together only goes to show it.

The father-of-three created a stir when he shared a surprising snapshot on Instagram with his famous mum by his side.

The image appeared to have been taken in a hospital where both mother and son were hooked up to an IV.

Oliver explained the situation in the caption when he wrote: "Me and my Mama on a vitamin push date.. we got hammered on glutathione and B12."

Many of his fans, famous and not, bombarded him with positive comments with his sister, Kate Hudson, writing: "Best date ever," and Gwyneth Paltrow chiming in with: "Right up my alley," but some weren't quite as impressed.

When one of Oliver's social media followers wrote: "Tell me you're rich without telling me you're rich," it was like igniting dynamite.

Oliver and Goldie's mother-son time was unique

"It's not expensive!! About $50," quipped one defensive fan, as another fought back insisting that's still a lot of money.

Others couldn't work out if their date was "sweet or weird," and there was further divide with people debating whether it's better to just take vitamins.

Regardless, it was certainly good to see the famous duo spending time together after the family, like so many others, were forced to be apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldie's famous family are close

Oliver is a dad to three children and regularly delights his followers with his playful antics. But he recently posted a more heartfelt post as he revealed his battle with depression.

Alongside a picture of himself as a little boy, he wrote: "Listen kid.. your future’s gonna be good but you're gonna have to go on antidepressants.

"Shouldn't be much of a surprise with that stupid face you're making.. anyway, good look. -OLIVER HUDSON P.S. - I dig that hat sweater combo…"

Many praised him for his honesty with one writing: "Well no shame in taking care of your mental health and your picture is adorable," and another wrote: "I think we are all right now. Hang in there." A third added: "It happens to the best of us."

