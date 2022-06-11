Nadia Sawalha appeals for help amid friends very sad health diagnosis The star had a request

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha took to social media on Friday to ask her followers for help after her friend received a very sad health diagnosis.

Writing on her Instagram Stories, the 57-year-old penned: "My friend was given an incredibly tough diagnosis today. If you have a positive story you can share with her about stage four cancer, please do on @realhouseofhannah.

"Love you so much Hannah and have thousands of hugs ready and waiting. Was so lovely to spend time with you and the gang today even though it was a sad day. I think we all felt the incredible healing power of friendship and what a blessing that is…"

The heartfelt message was penned on a beautiful photo of Nadia and her friend Hannah.

Nadia announced the news on her Instagram Stories

Nadia's latest news comes amid a difficult week for the ITV star. On Wednesday, she opened up about her father's battle with type 2 diabetes.

Discussing his health as part of a new campaign with Fit Bit, she revealed that she is at a "higher risk" of developing the illness.

Captioning a video for the project, she penned: "I can remember the day 30 years ago when my dad was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. It was such a shock!

"I've been in awe ever since by how well he's looked after himself - and walking has played a huge part in his self-care."

The project is close to Nadia's heart

"I know I'm at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes too. As most of you know, walking is a huge part of mine and Mark’s healthy lifestyle!

"We are always banging on about our steps and neither of us do anything without having our Fitbit Sense on our wrist."

Fans replied to the video with support for the star. One fan penned: "Brilliant,l love this I’m in."

A second added: "Thanks Nads! I’ve got type 1–and I really appreciate any support and spotlight. Also—that was some great walking/acting!!"

A third shared a personal story, writing: "Such a horrible illness, my grandson was diagnosed 16 months ago when he was just 4 yrs old, he has recently had his 5th birthday and he takes it all in his stride, every day is a battle, but he doesn't let it get at him he has the biggest smile ever...x."

