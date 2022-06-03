Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha's rarely-seen wedding dress hid special secret

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley haven't shared many wedding photos since they exchanged vows in June 2002.

The 57-year-old Loose Women star, who is celebrating her twentieth wedding anniversary on 3 June, previously shared a rare picture of her bridal gown – and it had a very special secret. Nadia opted for an off-the-shoulder dress with long sheer sleeves, a unique crossed neckline and a flowing skirt which didn't show any hint of her baby bump.

Meanwhile, Mark wore a dark suit and pink shirt and tie as they both shared a giggle. The mother-of-two – who was around three months pregnant with her eldest daughter Maddie, now 19, at the time – explained next to the unearthed photo: "#throwbackthursday to one of the loveliest days of my life... our wedding day!!!

"It was the most unconventional wedding ever! Me 'up the duff' - loads of @mark_adderley's exes being there... everyone being issued with a vodka miniature and rose tinted glasses at the ceremony... it was a HOOT!!!"

The couple got married in 2002

They welcomed Maddie in December 2002, six months after their big day, followed by their second daughter Kiki-Bee, now 14, in 2007.

Nadia and Mark have been praised for their honesty when it comes to their relationship and their family life. One is example is on their anniversary last year, which saw the TV star describe their marriage as "really really tough" and a "beautiful disaster."

Next to a series of photos of the pair over the course of their relationship, Nadia wrote: "Nineteen years married today...We almost didn’t make it."

Nadia was pregnant with daughter Maddie at the time

She added they "were both so unhappy" when they met and were both "self-medicating our feelings with bottles of booze and crazy behaviours."

"The first few years of our marriage were really really tough. If I’m honest we were [expletive] miserable a lot of the time. Eventually after a whole heap of hell we came to the realisation that we were going to have to get on with the graft of making it work, because actually we loved each other and would have been as miserable as sin if we’d broken up.

"I don’t care what anyone says, a lasting relationship takes conscious effort. And we have actually worked our arses off to keep this relationship alive and fizzing. Couples counselling, staying when we’ve wanted to leave, listening when we’ve not wanted to, compromising when we’d rather have died!"

Nadia sweetly added that despite their difficulties, "I love Mark more than I ever have." She concluded by praising her husband and revealing that "we saved each other."

