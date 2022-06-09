Nadia Sawalha inundated with support as she launches new health challenge The Loose Women star opened up about her father

Nadia Sawalha has been inundated with support as she spoke about her father's type 2 diabetes diagnosis and how she was at a "higher risk" of developing the illness.

She also spoke about her father's fitness as she teamed up with Fit Bit in order to launch the one million steps challenge, a health initiative that challenges people to walk one million steps between 1 July and 30 September, averaging out at around 10,000 steps a day. She also shared a hilarious video for the project in which she portrayed different kinds of walkers.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha takes on massive fitness challenge

Those included in her montage were the absent-minded walker, the texter and even the talker and walker.

In the caption, she explained the personal meaning it had for her, sharing: "I can remember the day 30 years ago when my dad was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. It was such a shock! I've been in awe ever since by how well he's looked after himself - and walking has played a huge part in his self-care.

"I know I'm at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes too. As most of you know, walking is a huge part of mine and Mark’s healthy lifestyle! We are always banging on about our steps and neither of us do anything without having our Fitbit Sense on our wrist."

Nadia took the challenge in her stride

She then set out the meaning of the challenge, using feet emojis as her bullet points, and she was inundated with support by her followers, many of whom said they'd take it on.

One posted: "This is absolutely amazing Nads, I'd love to help if I can. I'm in for sure, this I'd a challenge I need," while a second added: "Well this is just blinking brilliant."

And a third shared a personal story, as they wrote: "Such an horrible illness, my grandson was diagnosed 16 months ago when he was just 4 yrs old, he has recently had his 5th birthday and he takes it all in his stride, every day is a battle, but he doesn't let it get at him he has the biggest smile ever...x."

