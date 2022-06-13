Dan Walker shares photo from A&E after hospital dash – fans react The 5 News presenter waited four hours in A&E

5 News star Dan Walker took to Twitter on Sunday to share he’d rushed to hospital with his daughter.

Sharing a photo of his daughter’s bruised hand, Dan wrote: "Currently in A&E with our daughter who has a suspected broken finger. 4-hour wait has begun." Shortly after, Dan updated his fans, writing: "She has a little buckle fracture but all is ok.

"Thanks to the lovely staff at @SheffChildrens who are doing a brilliant job with staff shortages at the moment. The nurse who dressed it was 90 mins into a 13-hour shift! Love the NHS!" the presenter continued.

Dan's initial post was met with a barrage of responses from his followers, with one writing: "People really need to use a bit of intelligence and not add unnecessary strain to a crumbling service. A&E is not the place for a broken finger."

Another commented: "Hardly life-threatening! But I am sure very sore. Hope you don’t have to wait too long."

Dan Walker's daughter hurt her hand

Following his update about his daughter’s injury, Dan wrote: "Twitter is odd sometimes. Some people are angry about the mention of shift length. I'm not 'amazed' she's doing 13 hours - my sister is a nurse and does it all the time. I used to do whooping great shifts 6 days a week. Nothing wrong with working hard."

Dan certainly has been working hard recently. On top of his new job at 5 News, where ratings are soaring, he has just finished writing his new book, titled Standing on the Shoulders.

Dan Walker's daughter suffered a fracture

The former BBC star penned: "Big news! I have just finished writing my book 'Standing on the Shoulders'.

"The last chapter is called 'The Truth About Monsters' and is all about forgiveness. It's out in October! I can't wait for you to read it."

