Lara Spencer celebrates rarely seen family member with adorable new photograph The ABC star is one doting godmother

Lara Spencer couldn't have been more proud over the weekend as she took to social media to revel in the achievement of a particularly adorable family member.

The Good Morning America star shared a snapshot on Instagram of herself with her little goddaughter, who had just graduated from nursery school.

"Happy nursery school graduation to my Goddaughter monster nugget. I assume you were valedictorian of the twos? I would expect nothing less. I love you Miss Mia!!!!" she captioned her post.

In keeping with calling her "monster nugget," Lara even wore a dinosaur themed cap that featured a set of teeth on her head for the aww-worthy selfie.

Mia is the daughter of Kelly Hagan, Lara's colleague and ABC and GMA producer. She even responded to the post saying: "She loves her auntie and def thinks she is the valedictorian of play doh."

Many of her fans gushed over the snap, with one writing: "The sweetest!!" and another saying: "So cute and having you as an Auntie I'm sure she'll go right up the ranks." A third also commented: "She is so adorable Lara!"

Lara celebrated her goddaughter's nursery school graduation

The TV star has experienced a graduation of her own in the past, with her oldest child, Duff, having headed off to college last year.

Now, it's just a few weeks away until she'll be doing the same with daughter, Katharine, leaving her and husband, Richard McVey as empty-nesters.

Lara hinted at the 17-year-old's future plans with a proud-mom post at the end of 2021.

Katharine has already signed up and gotten into the lacrosse team, prompting Lara to share a celebratory message.

The GMA anchor posted a flier on her social media which confirmed the news that Kate Heffenreffer would be playing with the team when term starts.

The GMA star's own daughter will be graduating soon too

"SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!!" the HGTV host wrote. "Kate - You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

While Lara is obviously over the moon for her youngest child, it won't be easy to say goodbye.

